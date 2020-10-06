SALTILLO, Mississippi — Stanley Edwin Elsasser, Jr. passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020 at his home in Saltillo, MS. He was born July 18, 1969 in Clinton, IL to Stanley Edwin Elsasser, Sr. and Janice Marie Bray Elsasser. Stan was an Army Veteran of the Gulf War, where he obtained the rank of Corporal before his discharge. He worked for over 20 years in the oil and gas industry with Deloitte, where he was the manager of the consulting department. Stan was currently attending Itawamba Community College where he was studying to become a Respiratory Therapist. He was passionate about working with the Human Rights Campaign, and enjoyed skydiving, repelling, hand gliding, woodworking and working in his yard.