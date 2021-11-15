RAMSEY — Stanley H. Strain, 88, of Ramsey passed peacefully in his sleep on Thursday, November 11, 2021, in St. Anthony's Hospital, Effingham, IL.

Funeral services for Stan will be held on Tuesday, November 16, 2021, in the Herrick Baptist Church at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Jay Huddleston officiating. Burial will be in Myers Cemetery, Herrick with military rites by Pana Veterans Honor Guard.

Visitation will be Tuesday from 10:00 a.m. until service time in the church.

Memorials in Stan's honor may be made to the Herrick Fourth of July Festival and will be accepted by McCracken-Dean Funeral Home who is assisting the family.