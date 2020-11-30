DECATUR — Stanley Keith DeSart, 78, of Decatur, IL, died on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital from complications of Covid-19. He was born on April 23, 1942 in Dorchester, IL, the son of Evert and Eileen (Nitz) DeSart. He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Kenneth, and sister-in-law, Judy.

Stanley attended Gillespie, IL schools before serving proudly in the United States Air Force as an Assistant Crew Chief on a B52 Bomber. Upon his return from the Air Force, he was employed at Allis Chalmers in Springfield, IL.

He joined Caterpillar manufacturing in Decatur, IL, retiring in 2002 after 37 years of service.

He was an avid golfer and loved to travel. He thoroughly enjoyed retirement and wintering at his favorite beach in Siesta Key, FL where he made many good friends from all over the United States and Canada. His title was the "Siesta Royale Renters Board of Directors." He organized evening sunset parties and many beachside dinners with the other retirees. He loved talking to old friends and meeting new ones. He never met a stranger.