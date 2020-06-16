× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

DECATUR — Stanley Ray Hall, 88, of Decatur, IL passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020.

Services will be held at a later date. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Heart Association.

Stanley was born on May 30, 1932 in Tower Hill, IL, the son of James C. and Beulah P. (Whitlatch) Hall. He married M. Jean Brian on May 27, 1954. He served proudly in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. Stanley retired from Millikin University as the associate physical plant director. He attended Faith Baptist Church and was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Stanley and his wife Jean enjoyed dancing and going on trips together.

Stanley is survived by his wife: M. Jean Hall of Decatur, IL; daughters: Joni R. Hall of Decatur, IL and Cindy L. (Michael) Boggs of Glen Flora, WI; grandsons: Matthew C. (Katika) Boggs of Glen Flora, WI, M. Curtis Boggs of Glen Flora, WI and Richard L. (Bre) Boggs of Chetek, WI; great grandsons: Tylar Swanson, Austen Boggs, Zander Boggs and Ethan Gudis; great-great grandson: Jason Hunter Swanson.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister: M. Arlene Barr and his grandson: Mark Christopher Boggs.

