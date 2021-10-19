DECATUR — Stanley "Stan" R. Crouch, 90, of Decatur, passed away October 16, 2021, at Hickory Point Christian Village.

A Memorial Service will be held Sunday, November 7, at 2:00 p.m., at First Christian Church, Decatur. Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Mr. Crouch was born July 1, 1931, in Decatur, the son of William and Elizabeth "Betty" (Dempster) Crouch. He proudly served our country in the U.S. Army. He married Emma J. "Emmy" Frushour in October 5, 1951, in Decatur. She preceded him in death on December 19, 1996. Mr. Crouch retired July 1, 1992, as Vice President of Sales after 36 years of service for Bunn Capitol Company in Springfield. In his free time, he enjoyed playing golf and singing Karaoke. Mr. Crouch was a member of First Christian Church, South Side Country Club, B.P.O.E #401 and American Legion Post 105.

He is survived by his children: Bill Crouch (Meg) of Aurora, Kevin Crouch (Cliassa) of Birmingham, AL, and Diana Wilson of Melbourne, FL; six grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

Mr. Crouch was preceded in death by his parents; loving wife: Emmy and son: Bret.

Mr. Crouch's family wishes to extend a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hickory Point Christian Village for the loving care provided to their father and to Ellie Tish for her special friendship.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.