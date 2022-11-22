April 7, 1928 - Nov. 19, 2022

ILLIOPOLIS — Stella G. Witts, 94, of Illiopolis, IL, passed away November 19, 2022, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.

Stella was born April 7, 1928, in Illiopolis, IL, the daughter of George Dewey and Alice Isabelle (Young) Embrey. Stella married William H. Witts on January 17, 1947, in Decatur, IL. She worked for DeKalb Seed Corn as a corn tester.

She was a member of Community of Christ. During her leisure time she enjoyed Crocheting, knitting, and working on puzzles. She will be remembered for her wonderful homemade noodles, pies and Christmas Party Mix.

Surviving are her daughter, Karen Witts; sons: William "Bill" Witts (Jill) and Allan Witts; daughter-in-law, Cathey Witts (Dan); son-in-law, Gary Lancaster (Debra); grandchildren: Jennifer Witts Pankey (Todd), Jake Witts (Lindy), Zach Lancaster (Angela), Rachel Witts Williams (Marcus), Drew Lancaster (Allison), Drake Lancaster (Brittney) Will "B.J." Witts; great-grandchildren: Jarrod Allen (Laken), Ryan Allen, Will Pankey, Catelynn Pankey, Shelby Witts, Cameron Witts, and Riley, Ryanne, Lane, Sawyer, Finley, baby brother on the way, Liam, Seamus, Eoghan and Darcy; great-great-granddaughter, Avery Allen; brother, Robert Embrey; sisters: Dorothy Dinger and Linda Collins; and several nieces and nephews.

Stella was preceded in death by her husband, William; parents; son, Dan Witts; daughter, Debra Lancaster; great-granddaughter, Danielle Elizabeth Allen; sisters: Charlotte Conner, Margaret "Peg" Mathias; and brothers: George, Thomas, John, Roger.

Funeral service will be 5:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 3:00 PM - 5:00 PM Friday, November 25, 2022, at the funeral home. Cremation will follow services. Private inurnment will be at Long Point Cemetery, Niantic, IL.

Memorials: St. Jude's Children's Hospital and American Cancer Society.

Condolences may be left to Stella's family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.