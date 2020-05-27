DECATUR -- Stella M. Parks, 92, of Garland, TX, passed away at her home at 6:54 P.M. on Tuesday (05-19-2020).
Private family graveside services will be held on Friday (05-29-2020) at North Fork Cemetery Decatur, IL. Memorials may be made to the donor's choice.
Stella was born on September 16, 1927 in Decatur, IL., the daughter of Georgianna Belle Ooton. She married William W. Parks on November 29, 1952 in Decatur, IL. He preceded her in death. She loved to watch sports. Baseball was her favorite sport to watch.
Stella is survived by her two children: Susan D. Parks and Gregory L. Parks, both of Garland, TX.; and one sister: Nancy Smith of Decatur, IL.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, 2 brothers Bob Wyatt and Scotty Ooton.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.
