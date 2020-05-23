× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription.

ILLIOPOLIS -- Stella May Buchholzer,78, of Illiopolis, IL went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:20 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020 in St. John’s Hospital.

Stella was born May 2, 1942, in Greenup, KY the daughter of James and Vernie (Henson) Conley. She married Dale Buchholzer on August 18, 1960 in Miamisburg, Ohio. Stella was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God. Her family was everything to her and she loved spending time with them. Stella had many dear friends and so much love to share. Her light shined bright.

Surviving are her husband: Dale of Illiopolis, IL; daughter Vicki Rohman (Larry) of Elwin, IL; granddaughter Nikkole Duda (Jeremy); great grandsons Brady and Hudson of Collierville, TN; granddaughter Tiffany Rohman; great grandsons Wesley and Dexter of Decatur, IL; son Ricky Dale Buchholzer of Illiopolis,IL; granddaughter Rikki Buchholzer (Cameron McClimon); great grandchildren Maddison and Logan of Decatur, IL.

She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Vernie Lambert, James Conley and sister Lou Ann Sargent.