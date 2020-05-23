ILLIOPOLIS -- Stella May Buchholzer,78, of Illiopolis, IL went to meet her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at 7:20 p.m., Monday, May 4, 2020 in St. John’s Hospital.
Stella was born May 2, 1942, in Greenup, KY the daughter of James and Vernie (Henson) Conley. She married Dale Buchholzer on August 18, 1960 in Miamisburg, Ohio. Stella was a member of Maranatha Assembly of God. Her family was everything to her and she loved spending time with them. Stella had many dear friends and so much love to share. Her light shined bright.
Surviving are her husband: Dale of Illiopolis, IL; daughter Vicki Rohman (Larry) of Elwin, IL; granddaughter Nikkole Duda (Jeremy); great grandsons Brady and Hudson of Collierville, TN; granddaughter Tiffany Rohman; great grandsons Wesley and Dexter of Decatur, IL; son Ricky Dale Buchholzer of Illiopolis,IL; granddaughter Rikki Buchholzer (Cameron McClimon); great grandchildren Maddison and Logan of Decatur, IL.
She was preceded in death by her parents Lester and Vernie Lambert, James Conley and sister Lou Ann Sargent.
A Celebration of Stella’s Life will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 restrictions. Dawson & Wikoff West Wood Street Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be made to the donor’s choice. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.
May there be a special place in Heaven for those at St. Mary’s and FairHavens Christian Home in Decatur along with St. John’s in Springfield who showed kindness to Stella in her last weeks of isolation when her family could only be there in prayer.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.