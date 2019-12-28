MATTOON -- Stelma E. Dunn, age 95 of Mattoon, passed peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019.

Visitation will be Monday, December 30, 2019 from 11:30 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Adams Funeral Chapel in Charleston. The Funeral Service will begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday with burial to follow at Campground Cemetery located southwest of Mattoon.

Donations in her honor may be made to the Alzheimer's Association and left at the visitation/service or mailed to Adams Funeral Chapel, 2330 Shawnee Dr., Charleston, IL 61920.

Stelma is survived by three children, Linda (Gene) Eagleson of Mattoon, Betty (Floyd) Hofstetter of Lemont, Illinois and James (Patsy) Dunn of Charleston; daughter-in-law, Betty Dunn of Springfield, Illinois; grandchildren; great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Delbert, she was preceded by a son, Robert Dunn; a grandchild and great-grandchild; two brothers and a sister.

Stelma was a longtime employee of General Electric in Mattoon.

Stelma's complete obituary is available online at www.adamsfuneralchapel.com.

