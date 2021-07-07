DECATUR - Stephanie Ann Taylor, 53, of Decatur, IL, passed away July 5, 2021 at Kindred Hospital in Peoria, IL.
Stephanie was born April 12, 1968, in Decatur, IL. She married George Taylor on May 5, 2006 in Decatur, IL.
During her spare time, she loved to go fishing, was a Steelers football fan and loved spending time with her dogs, Bailey and Bentley.
Surviving are her husband, George; children: Erin Ollinger of San Francisco, CA, Henry Walston (Betsy) of Decatur, IL, William Walston of Decatur, IL, Marshall Walston of Decatur, IL, Karen Damron (Bruce) of Oreana, IL, Amy Taylor (Kimmy) of Decatur, IL, Andrea Anders (Tony) of Mt. Zion, IL; brother, Steve Robison (Cammie) of Decatur, IL, 12 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held 11:00 AM Monday July 12, 2021 at Moran and Goebel Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10:00 – 11:00 AM Monday at the funeral home. Burial will be at Mt. Gilead Cemetery.
Condolences may be left to Stephanie's family at www.moranandgoebel.com.
Services will be streamed at www.funeralvue.com/login/event#56739
