DECATUR — Stephen A. Brinkoetter, 69, of Bloomington, formerly of Decatur, passed away Saturday, November 20, 2021, at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Chicago, IL.

Steve was born on January 5, 1952, in Alton, IL, the son of William A. and Mary J. (Aungst) Brinkoetter. He worked as a pipefitter and project manager at T.A. Brinkoetter & Sons, and retired in 2017, as facility manager at Tate & Lyle. Steve was a member of Holy Family Catholic Church in Decatur for many years, before moving to Bloomington, IL, where he was a member of Epiphany Catholic Church. He was also a member of Knights of Columbus, Darrell W. Beck Council #577 in Decatur. Steve loved to fish, and especially enjoyed fishing with his children, grandchildren and friends. He married Darbe D. Dezort on July 24, 1976, in Decatur.

Steve is survived by his wife, Darbe of Bloomington; children: Cory (David) Rasho of Elmhurst, Drew (Laura) Brinkoetter of Chicago, and Bree (Daniel) Jacobsen of Downs; grandchildren: Miles, Norah and Eliza Rasho, Cole and Laney Jacobsen, and Arlo Brinkoetter; siblings: Lisa (Mark) Ross of TN, Jo Ellen (Tom) West of Mt. Zion, and Bill (Jill) Brinkoetter of Champaign; along with many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Greg Brinkoetter.

Visitation will be 10:00 a.m., Saturday, November 27, 2021, until the time of the funeral liturgy at 12:00 p.m., at the Moran & Goebel Funeral Home. Burial will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Care Specialists of IL, 210 W. McKinley Ave, Suite 1, Decatur, IL, 62526, or St. Teresa Educational Foundation, 2710 N. Water St., Decatur, IL, 62526, stteresafoundation.org.

