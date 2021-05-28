Stephen David Speagle

He leaves behind Sue, his loving wife of 54 years; sons: Stephen Jr. (Rie), Aaron; daughter-in-law Julia; grandchildren: David (Melissa), Ariel (Dillon), Alyssa, Ariana, Sierra, and Emma; great-grandchildren: Brett, Hudson, Ryker, and Holden; brothers: Edward (Kathy) and Gordon (Pam). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly as well as his special dog Misty. He came to know the Lord Jesus Christ in November 1964. Stephen was our patriarch, who loved his family, wife, children, and grandchildren above all else.

He had a deep commitment to the union cause in general and the BLET in particular. Following his graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1964, he advanced through being a switchman, brakeman, fireman and engineer. He started with the Wabash RR and continued on with the Norfolk Southern RR, serving as local chairman and secretary treasurer of Division #155. He was elected General Chairman and later had the honor of being elected a National Vice President for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. Stephen received his private pilot license and volunteered for CASA. Stephen was an avid book reader, especially history. He set a great example of how to love and be compassionate to everyone. He was a good man who is loved and missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sisters Sharon and Diane.