DECATUR — Stephen David Speagle passed into the loving hands of the Lord on May 26, 2021. He was born in Decatur, IL on August 19, 1946 to Kenneth and Wanda (Shepherd) Speagle.
He leaves behind Sue, his loving wife of 54 years; sons: Stephen Jr. (Rie), Aaron; daughter-in-law Julia; grandchildren: David (Melissa), Ariel (Dillon), Alyssa, Ariana, Sierra, and Emma; great-grandchildren: Brett, Hudson, Ryker, and Holden; brothers: Edward (Kathy) and Gordon (Pam). He also leaves behind many nieces and nephews whom he loved dearly as well as his special dog Misty. He came to know the Lord Jesus Christ in November 1964. Stephen was our patriarch, who loved his family, wife, children, and grandchildren above all else.
He had a deep commitment to the union cause in general and the BLET in particular. Following his graduation from Eisenhower High School in 1964, he advanced through being a switchman, brakeman, fireman and engineer. He started with the Wabash RR and continued on with the Norfolk Southern RR, serving as local chairman and secretary treasurer of Division #155. He was elected General Chairman and later had the honor of being elected a National Vice President for the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen. Stephen received his private pilot license and volunteered for CASA. Stephen was an avid book reader, especially history. He set a great example of how to love and be compassionate to everyone. He was a good man who is loved and missed by all. He was preceded in death by his father, mother and sisters Sharon and Diane.
Visitation for Stephen will be held from 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 30 at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home. Funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Voice of Martyrs, CASA, St. Jude's, or PETA. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.