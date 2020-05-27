SHELBYVILLE — Stephen E. Coventry, 72, of Shelbyville, IL, went to be with the Lord at 4:50 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Decatur Memorial Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Stephen was born on July 17, 1947, in Decatur, the son of Carl and Betty (Allen) Coventry. Stephen and Connie Goldsmith were united in holy matrimony on September 18, 1966 and were blessed with 53 years of marriage. Stephen worked for Caterpillar International in Decatur for 31 years before retiring in 1995. He then drove bus for the Shelbyville Community School District for 11 years. Stephen was a member of the Shelby Christian Church. He enjoyed tinkering, reading, afternoon drives with Connie and time spent with loved ones.
Surviving are his mother, Betty Lambdin of Sullivan; wife, Connie Coventry of Shelbyville; son, Michael Coventry of Washington, D.C.; daughter, Michelle Coventry Johnson of Shelbyville; granddaughters: Katelyn and Jacqueline Johnson of Shelbyville; siblings: Dennis (Linda) Coventry of Meriden, CT, Marilyn (Mark) Zimmer of Olympia, WA, Michael (Patricia) Coventry of Mattoon, Lynda Baker of Shelbyville and Carla (Neal) Dettling of Hammond; sisters-in-law: Barb Coventry of Toledo, OH and Peggy (Jim) Ruef of Lerna and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father; sister, Sherry Cleveland, brother, Roger Coventry; brother-in-law, Steve Baker; stepfather, John Lambdin; son-in-law, David Johnson; mother-in-law, Mardelle Goldsmith and brother-in-law, Robert Joseph Goldsmith Jr.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, private services will be held at Lockart-Green Funeral Home in Shelbyville with Pastor Mark Sanders officiating. Burial will follow in Glenwood Cemetery. Memorials may be made in Stephen's name to the donor's favorite charity and sent to Lockart-Green Funeral Home, %Stephen Coventry, 302 W. Main St., Shelbyville, IL 62565. Family and friends are invited to light a candle or share a story in Stephen's honor at www.lockartgreenfuneralhome.com.
