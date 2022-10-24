MOWEAQUA — Stephen J. Jordan, 69, of Moweaqua, died October 21, 2022.
Funeral services will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, October 26, 2022 in First Christian Church, Moweaqua. Visitation will be from 4:00–7:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 25, 2022, also in First Christian Church. Burial will be in Locust Grove Cemetery, Moweaqua. In lieu of flowers or plants, memorials may be made to WBGL 88.1 Christian Radio or First Christian Church of Moweaqua.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Please visit www.seitzfh.com to view expanded obituary and send condolences to the family.
