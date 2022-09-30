Aug. 10, 1949 - Aug. 30, 2022

KENYA, Africa — On Tuesday, August 30, 2022, Stephen L. Briggs, loving husband and father of three children, passed away in Kenya, Africa at the age of 73. Steve was born in Rockford, IL on August 10, 1949 to Ray and Gertrude (Callahan) Briggs.

Steve graduated Eisenhower High School in 1967, and went on to attend Eastern Illinois, Illinois State, and finally the University of Illinois, earning a BS in Education as well as multiple Master's degrees.

In 1973, Steve married Mary (McCord) in Decatur, IL where they resided and raised three sons. Mary and Steve celebrated their 49th Wedding Anniversary on August 18, 2022.

For over 33 years, Steve taught multiple subjects at Macon Grade School and Jr. High before becoming the Principal of Meridian Middle School from 1998 until his retirement in 2005. In addition to making an impact on thousands of students, Steve coached many sports teams for both the Macon Ironmen and Meridian Hawks.

After retiring, Steve and Mary moved to Las Vegas, NV before starting out on a series of adventures both near and far. Steve had a passion for travel and was able to share that with his family through trips to national parks and places abroad.

Steve is survived by his wife Mary; sons: Raymond and wife Stephanie of Alexandria, VA, Todd and wife Daphne of Downers Grove, IL, Curtis and wife Hayley of Chicago, IL; four adventurous grandsons: Parker, Camden, Owen, Porter; and his precious granddaughter, Sydney; brother Donald and wife Susan of Springfield, VA. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ray and Gertrude as well as his in-laws Robert and Alice McCord.

Friends, co-workers, and former students are invited to join Steve's family in a Celebration of Life ceremony to be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Decatur on Oct. 29, 2022 from 4:00-8:00 p.m. An additional event will be held in Las Vegas, NV at a later date.