Oct. 9, 1946 - July 29, 2023

DECATUR — Stephen Lynn Atchason, 76, of Decatur, IL, passed away 9:12 AM July 29, 2023, at his home.

Services will be 10:00 AM Monday, August 7, 2023, at Calvert Funeral Home, Clinton, IL, with Jim Kilson officiating. Burial will follow at Oak Park Cemetery, Clinton, IL. Visitation will be 3:00 - 5:00 PM Sunday, August 6, 2023, at the funeral home.

Memorials may be directed to the Parkinson's Foundation or Tunnels to Towers Foundation.

Stephen was born October 9, 1946, in Decatur, IL, the son of Lloyd O. "Dutch" and Lucille B. (Cohea) Atchason. After Lucille's passing, Stephen was raised by Dutch and Martha E. "Marty" (Lane) Atchason. He was married to Anne Losing and later married Lynda K. (Miller) Rottler June 18, 1993, in Decatur, IL.

Survivors include his wife, Lynda K. Atchason, Decatur, IL; children: Mark (Javonna) Atchason, Melissa, TX, Adam (Kara) Atchason, Elgin, IL, and Elizabeth (Matt) Willey, Chatham, IL; stepchildren: Scott (Michele) Rottler, Vale, AZ, and Shelby (John) Falk, Decatur, IL; ten grandchildren; and one sibling, Greg (Kimi) Atchason, San Antonio, TX.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his stepmother.

Stephen worked at Caterpillar for 36 years. After retirement he worked at Brinks armored car division for seven years and as a Macon County court security officer for three years. He served in the US Army during the Vietnam Conflict. He was a private investigator for different companies and was a Mt. Zion Police Auxillary Sargent. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing and gun collecting.

