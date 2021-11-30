DECATUR — Stephen Ray Johnson, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.

Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Antioch Christian Church in Decatur, IL. Pastor Steve DeVore will officiate. Burial will be in the North Fork Cemetery in Decatur, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.