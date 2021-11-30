DECATUR — Stephen Ray Johnson, 69, of Decatur, IL, passed away at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 25, 2021, at St. Mary's Hospital in Decatur, IL.
Private funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at the Antioch Christian Church in Decatur, IL. Pastor Steve DeVore will officiate. Burial will be in the North Fork Cemetery in Decatur, IL. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.
Memorials may be made to the Antioch Christian Church. To view the full obituary please visit www.edwardsfh.net.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.