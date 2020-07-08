× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Our beloved, Stephen Tyus earned his wings, transitioning from this earthly home to his Heavenly mansion in to the loving arms of the Lord on July 3, 2020, with family at his side.

Funeral services to celebrate the life of Stephen will be 11 a.m. Monday, July 13, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Monday before the service at the funeral home. Entombment will be in the Star of Hope Mausoleum in Graceland Cemetery.

The family of Stephen Tyus is being served by Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home, 2091 N. Oakland Ave. Decatur, IL. Please view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.

