Barney was born January 25, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Robert "Bob: and Margie (McCoy) Barnett. He was a welder for many years with the Sheet Metal Workers Local 218. After his retirement, he took over and continued his father's business - Barney's Beer Lines, cleaning beer lines throughout the central Illinois area. Barney was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing and truly looked forward to spending time with his friends. Barney was a family man and loved time spent with his family.