Jan. 25, 1953 - July 11, 2023
DECATUR — Stephen W. "Barney" Barnett, 70, of Decatur, passed away July 11, 2023, at Decatur Memorial Hospital.
Visitation will be 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home, Decatur. A Graveside Service will follow at 12:30 p.m., at North Fork Cemetery, Long Creek, IL.
Barney was born January 25, 1953, in Decatur, the son of Robert "Bob: and Margie (McCoy) Barnett. He was a welder for many years with the Sheet Metal Workers Local 218. After his retirement, he took over and continued his father's business - Barney's Beer Lines, cleaning beer lines throughout the central Illinois area. Barney was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals. He enjoyed duck hunting and fishing and truly looked forward to spending time with his friends. Barney was a family man and loved time spent with his family.
Surviving are his sister, Linda (Gary) Hawke of Pleasant View, UT; brother, Robert M. (Shirley) Barnett of Decatur; nieces: Nicole (Ken) Wesel and Sara Barnett; and nephew, Brandon Schmitt (Melanie Manning).
Barney was preceded in death by his parents, Bob and Margie Barnett.
