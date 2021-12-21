MOUNT ZION — Stephen Wallis Bromley, 62, passed away in his home in Mt Zion, IL, on December 17, 2021.

He was born December 4, 1959, in Decatur, IL, the son of Wallis and Judy (Sprague) Bromley. Steve grew up in rural Macon and attended school there, graduating from Macon High School in 1978. He worked on the family farm and later went to work for Caterpillar in Decatur.

Steve married Vicky Irwin, and the two later divorced. They had two sons: Ryan and Cole, who survive. He was an avid outdoorsman with a passion for hunting, fishing and anything to do with nature. Steve was a much loved, son, brother, father, and grandfather.

Steve was preceded in death by his grandparents, Wallis S. and Gladys Bromley and Ben and Hazel Sprague. He is survived by his beloved companion, Beverly Grant; parents, Wallis and Judy Bromley; sons: Ryan and Cole (Brianna) Bromley; sisters: Carol (Sam) Jackson of Phoenix, AZ, and Amy (Jim) Ofcarcik of Taylorville, IL; and several grandchildren, cousins, and nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be sent to the Mt Zion Food Pantry, c/o Mt Zion United Methodist Church, 1220 W Main St, Mt Zion, IL 62549, St. Jude's Children's

Hospital, or Make a Wish Foundation. There will be a memorial service at a later date.

