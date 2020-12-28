DECATUR - Steve Hutchins, 67, of Decatur, IL, passed away Monday, December 21, 2020 at Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana, IL.

A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Saturday, January 2, 2021, followed by a Celebration of Life service at Forsyth Baptist Church, 144 E. Cox St., Forsyth, IL. Memorials may be given in Steve's honor to Forsyth Baptist Church.

Steve was born August 13, 1953, in Decatur, son of Cecil and DeEtta (Wood) Hutchins. He married Dawn Gulick on November 5, 1971, in Decatur.

Steve was a union laborer with Local #159 for 46 years. He was a member of Forsyth Baptist Church where he was head trustee.

Surviving is his wife of 49 years, Dawn; son: Rob Hutchins of Decatur; daughter; Kari (Dusty) Allen of Decatur; grandchildren: Sarah, Brooke, Rachel, Brock, and Heath; great-grandchildren: Troy and Nova; brothers: David, Mike, and Greg Hutchins. Steve was preceded in death by his parents and brother Russ.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.