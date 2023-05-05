Dec. 25, 1932 - May 3, 2023

DECATUR — Steve Mikola Sr., 90, passed away on May 3, 2023, in Decatur, IL.

Steve was born to Andras and Maria Mikola in Sojokozo, Hungary, on December 25, 1932. He moved to America when he was young. He married Linda Lee Landacre on November 25, 1961, in Decatur, IL. Steve was a fine craftsman and always wanted to know how things worked. He loved sports and coached and refereed little league soccer. He enjoyed playing games and cookouts in the yard.

Steve is survived by his wife, Linda Mikola; son, Steven (Jennifer Peters) Michael Mikola; grandchildren: Ashley Mikola, Robert Campbell; and many extended family and friends.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, and two sisters.

A visitation will be held on Monday, May 8, 2023, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Graceland Fairlawn Funeral Home.

Condolences and memories of Steve can be shared on www.gracelandfairlawn.com.