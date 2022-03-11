DECATUR — Steven A. Watts, 63, of Decatur, died March 9, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur, IL.
Steve was born on July 8, 1958, in Decatur, IL, the son of Richard D. and Phyllis E. (Lane) Watts. He married Susan (England) Hinton on January 15, 1999 in Mt. Zion, IL. She survives.
Steve was a second-generation owner and operator of family-owned Tippett Press and was a master of his craft. He had a passion for the outdoors and enjoyed hiking, cycling, and crappie fishing. Steve loved being with his family, traveling, and driving around "leaf peeping."
Surviving are his wife, Susie; daughter, Stacey (fiance, Thomas Breer) Hinton of Decatur, IL; son, Ryan Hinton of Ottawa, IL; granddaughter, Madisen (Jordan) Cooper of Decatur, IL; bonus grandson, Jakob Davis of Decatur, IL; brothers: Lane Watts of Torrence, CA, and Mark Watts of Maroa, IL; nephews: Andy (Nicole) Bayler of Atlanta, GA; and James Sandt of Chicago, IL; and two great-nephews.
Preceding him in death are his parents; and sisters: Gale Yankus and Lynn Bayler.
An outdoor celebration of Steve's life will be held at a later time. Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua, has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
