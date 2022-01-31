DECATUR — Steven C. Mast, 71 of Decatur died at 2:02 p.m. Friday, January 21, 2022, in St. Mary's Hospital with his loving family by his side.

Funeral service to celebrate Steve's life was held 12:00 noon Friday, January 28, 2022, at Heartland Community Church with Pastor Keith Ferrell officiating. Visitation was 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Thursday, January 27, 2022, also at the church. Burial in Cerro Gordo Township Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the American Lung Association. Tanzyus-Logan Funeral Service and Care is handling the arrangements.

Steve was born May 23, 1950, in Decatur son of Clifford and Helen (Hedding) Mast. He graduated from Eisenhower High School. Steve worked for Borg Warner and later for AT & T. He was an avid bowler and shuffleboard player.

Surviving is his girlfriend of 33-years, Lois Clower; siblings: Bill (Maggie) Mast, Mary Smith; children: Cyndi (Kurt) Grunden, Lesa Freisland (Matt Bane), Amber Crowder; grandchildren: Brandy (Cody), Brittany (Kodi), Alexis, Taylor, Sierra, Braiden, Viktoria, Taylor, Nathan; great-grandchildren: Keegan, Madelyn, Trenton, Korbin, Lettie; several nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Preceded in death by his parents, son, Jeffery Mast, his children's mother and former wife, Theresa Durand.

