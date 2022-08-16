Jan. 7, 1950 - Aug. 12, 2022

DECATUR — Steven Chandler Hart, 72, of Decatur, passed away Friday, August 12, 2022, at St. John's Hospital, Springfield.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m., Friday, August 19, at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home.

Steven was born January 7, 1950, in Decatur, son of Donald Forrest and Geneva Gray (Chandler) Hart. He married Brenda Cox on December 31, 2002; she preceded him in death October 16, 2019.

Steven was a self employed electrician and enjoyed fishing and traveling. He was affiliated with First Christian Church.

Steven is survived by his brother, Donald (Shirley) Hart of Mt. Zion; sister, Cathy (Mark) Workman of Decatur; and nieces: Gretchen, Molly, Chloe, and Kim.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Brenda.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.