MOWEAQUA -- Steven E. Bright, 70, of Moweaqua, died January 7, 2020, in his home.

Graveside services, with full military honors, will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, January 14, 2020, in Little Flock Cemetery, Moweaqua. Memorials may be made to the family in care of Seitz Funeral Home.

Steven was born April 7, 1949 in Decatur, IL, the son of Dean and Christena (Newman) Bright. He married Elizabeth Kay Fore on September 29, 1983 in Shelbyville, IL. She preceded him in death March 2, 2008.

Steven was a member of Grace Baptist Church and VFW Post #2705 of Moweaqua. He was a retired sanitation worker and proudly served his country in the United States Army. Steven loved crossword puzzles and western movies, but his family was his greatest love.

Surviving is his son, Steven M. (special friend, Kristina Rogers) Bright of Moweaqua; daughters: Chapel Bright of Taylorville, IL and Dena (Doug) Watts of Moweaqua, IL; nine grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; brothers: Leslie (Carolyn) Bright of Moweaqua, IL, Charles (Genieve) Bright of Schaumburg, IL, Richard (Deborah) Bright of Decatur, IL; sisters: Cathy (David) Hambrecht of Decatur, IL and Nancy Brown of Moweaqua, IL; and sister-in-law, Peg Bright of Moweaqua, IL.

Preceding him in death are his wife, son, Jason Bright, parents and brothers, Jim and Roger.Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements. Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.

