Steven E. Smith

Steven was born August 8, 1951 in Decatur Illinois, the son of Willard E. and Betty Jane (Lee) Smith. He married Debra Crutcher on June 11, 1973. While Steven previously worked on the railroad, he is mostly known around Decatur as Smitty. He owned and operated his own business: Smitty's Professional Painting in Decatur for the past 40 years. Steven took pride in his work, and also his cars. If Smitty wasn't painting, you would find him either watching an Illini or Cubs game, gardening, on the front porch with his dog Athena, or watching his grandson wrestle.