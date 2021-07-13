 Skip to main content
Steven E. Smith

DECATUR - Steven E. Smith, 69, of Decatur, passed away July 11, 2021 at SSM St. Louis University Hospital.

A Memorial Gathering will be held at 5:00- 7:00 PM Thursday, July 15, 2021 at Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Home in Decatur.

Steven was born August 8, 1951 in Decatur Illinois, the son of Willard E. and Betty Jane (Lee) Smith. He married Debra Crutcher on June 11, 1973. While Steven previously worked on the railroad, he is mostly known around Decatur as Smitty. He owned and operated his own business: Smitty's Professional Painting in Decatur for the past 40 years. Steven took pride in his work, and also his cars. If Smitty wasn't painting, you would find him either watching an Illini or Cubs game, gardening, on the front porch with his dog Athena, or watching his grandson wrestle.

He is survived by his wife of almost 50 years: Debra Smith; daughters: Stephanie (Marc) Levenson and Stacy (Todd Lawrence) Smith. grandchildren: Caleb Guise, Hannah, Ben and Max Levenson, and Brayden Lawrence; brothers: Ralph (Marti) Smith and Rob Thompson, and many nieces and nephews.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents; his brother Jeff, and sister Judy.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family in care of Brintlinger and Earl Funeral Homes at www.brintlingerandearl.com.

