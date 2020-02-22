Steven E. Widmer

He was born in Kankakee, Illinois on December 30, 1955 to Lloyd and Joanne (Petree) Widmer. He is survived by his wife Theresa, and six children & three grandchildren: Joshua Widmer of Tucson, AZ, - grandson Ethan, Ellen (Ivan) Hoyle of Fresno, CA, Kyler (Veronica) Widmer of Garnavillo, IA, - granddaughters Eloise & Emilya, Trenton Widmer of Peoria, IL, Clayton Widmer of Nashville, TN and Thomas Cruz of Decatur, IL as well as three siblings: Lori (Dave) Sale, Deanna (Cliff) Smedstead and Joel (Lynne) Widmer.

He was skilled in several occupations but pursued a career with Caterpillar in Peoria, IL after completing an apprenticeship and retired after 38 years of service. Steven was above all a loving father, grandfather and husband. His friendships spanned decades and his humility, gentle nature and generous spirit generated intense love from those who knew him well. Steven was very quick to notice ones in need of help, whether it was a friend, acquaintance or stranger - so many have benefited from his love of what was right. He was one of Jehovah's Witnesses and over many years took Bible principles to heart and applied them to every facet of his life. He will be tremendously missed.