CLINTON — Steven Lee Tuttle, 65, of Clinton, IL, died at OSF St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

Steve was born on August 15, 1957, in California, to parents Donald Edward and Marlene Louise (Burnett) Tuttle.

He married the love of his life, Tina (Fenner) Tuttle, on March 27, 1993. He was a proud member of UA Local 137 Plumbers and Pipefitters Union, a Mason, and an elder at his church, Victory Christian Center. Steve loved watching NASCAR, especially Jeff Gordon, Snoopy, playing games, spending time with family, chasing squirrels out of his yard, and serving the Lord.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Tina; his siblings: Tomey (Barbara) Tuttle, of Port St, Lucie, FL, and Penny (Danny) Cox of Farmer City; his three children: Christopher Tuttle, of Chicago, Samantha (Logan) Baier, of Chatham, and Sgt. Trevor Tuttle, currently of Seoul, South Korea; and his grandson, Lucas Baier.

Steve was preceded in death by his parents, Donald and Marlene Tuttle.

Visitation will be held at Victory Christian Center in Farmer City on Monday, May 1, 2023, beginning at 12:00 p.m., with funeral to follow at 2:00 p.m. He will be accorded Masonic Rites. Graveside services will be at the Greenleaf Cemetery. Pastor Bryan Phillips, of Farmer City, will officiate.

Memorials may be made to Victory Christian Center, Farmer City.

Calvert-Belangee-Bruce Funeral Home of Farmer City, is assisting the family with arrangements.