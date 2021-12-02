PEKIN — Steven Len Golden, 66, of Pekin, IL, and Tavares, FL, formerly of Oreana, IL, passed away on Saturday, November 27, 2021, at his home in Florida.

A service to honor and celebrate Steven's life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 6, 2021, at Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service. Steven will be laid to rest in Friends Creek Cemetery, Argenta, IL. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Humane Society.

Steven was born on July 20, 1955, in Pekin, IL, the son of Louis and Evelyn Golden. He graduated from Argenta-Oreana High School, class of 1973. Steven retired from Caterpillar in Mossville, IL, in 2008. He was a proud member of United Auto Workers Local 974. Steven enjoyed riding his motorcycle, fishing, boating, coin collecting and reading.

Steven is survived by his sisters: Jerry L. Golden and Crystal S. Golden-Zayed; brothers: Louis E. Golden and Scott E. Golden; special friend: Mary Ellis.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Messages of condolence may be sent to the family at www.dawson-wikoff.com.