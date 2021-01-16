WOODSON — Steven M. McNeece, 65, of Woodson, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born May 13, 1955, in Jacksonville, the son of Clarence "Snooks" and Katherine Woods McNeece. Steve married Vicki Lynn Hayes on September 17, 1977, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.
Steve is survived by his son, Shawn (Toni) McNeece of Murrayville; his sister, Judy (Tom) Stout of Decatur, and grandpups Winston and Willow. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Robin (Bill) McFadden of Jacksonville, Todd Stout of Florida, Susie (Bob) Hammond of Decatur, Laurie (Mark Smith) Mills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Bobby Mills of Texas, and Jenny Stout of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Mildred Hayes, with whom he was very close, and one nephew, Jason Stout.
Steve was a 1973 graduate of Jacksonville High School and then served in the United States Navy. He returned to Jacksonville and began working alongside his dad "Snooks" at the Sunoco station on the corner of Main and Morton. Steve eventually assumed ownership of the station after his dad's passing in 1983 and has continued operation as Steve's Fuel and Auto Care. Steve devoted his life to his profession, working long hours as an owner, mechanic, and tow truck operator. He loved his customers and serving the public.
Steve was an avid fan of the St. Louis Cardinals and enjoyed taking his entire family to games at Busch Stadium. He served as a trustee for the Village of Woodson and was a longtime member of Woodson Baptist Church. When he wasn't working, Steve enjoyed working on old cars and spending time with his family.
A public graveside service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at Memorial Lawn Cemetery, south of Jacksonville. An informal walk-through visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 12 Noon on Wednesday at the Williamson Funeral Home. There will be no family present during the visitation. Memorials are suggested to the American Cancer Society. Condolences may be left online at www.airsman-hires.com.
