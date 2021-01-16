WOODSON — Steven M. McNeece, 65, of Woodson, died Thursday, January 14, 2021, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield. He was born May 13, 1955, in Jacksonville, the son of Clarence "Snooks" and Katherine Woods McNeece. Steve married Vicki Lynn Hayes on September 17, 1977, at First Christian Church in Jacksonville. She preceded him in death on July 16, 2015.

Steve is survived by his son, Shawn (Toni) McNeece of Murrayville; his sister, Judy (Tom) Stout of Decatur, and grandpups Winston and Willow. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews including Robin (Bill) McFadden of Jacksonville, Todd Stout of Florida, Susie (Bob) Hammond of Decatur, Laurie (Mark Smith) Mills of Mountain Home, Arkansas, Bobby Mills of Texas, and Jenny Stout of Lincoln. He was preceded in death by his parents, his mother-in-law, Mildred Hayes, with whom he was very close, and one nephew, Jason Stout.