Steven M. Oliver

Steve graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School in 1977 and Millikin University in 1982. His career was in the building industry and he worked for DR Horton Builders in Fort Myers, FL. He loved spending time with his children, kayaking the Caloosahatchee River, going to the beach and working out with his gym buddies everyday. Steve took on many challenges in life with a fierce determination and always a positive attitude. As Steve would often say, "It's nothing but a thing, just get it". Many will remember #37 Maroa-Forsyth Trojan icon.