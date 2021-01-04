FORT MYERS, Florida - Steven M. Oliver, 62, of Fort Myers, Florida, formerly a resident of Forsyth, IL left this life and joined his Heavenly Father on December 15, 2020. Steve was born in Decatur, IL the son of Jerry and Helen Oliver.
Steve graduated from Maroa-Forsyth High School in 1977 and Millikin University in 1982. His career was in the building industry and he worked for DR Horton Builders in Fort Myers, FL. He loved spending time with his children, kayaking the Caloosahatchee River, going to the beach and working out with his gym buddies everyday. Steve took on many challenges in life with a fierce determination and always a positive attitude. As Steve would often say, "It's nothing but a thing, just get it". Many will remember #37 Maroa-Forsyth Trojan icon.
Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Jerry and Helen Oliver. He is survived by his children: Taylor (Josh) Harney of Monterey, CA, Kaylee Oliver and Trent Oliver of North Fort Myers, FL; sister Lynn (Stephen) Hunter of Boise, ID.
A private Celebration of Life ceremony will be held in Fort Myers, FL.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.