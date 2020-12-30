Steven Paul Scribner

DECATUR — Stephen Paul Scribner, 74, of Decatur, died December 27, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.
Stephen was born on October 25, 1946, the son of Maurice E. and Irma L (Conroy) Scribner. He married Rebecca "Becky" Durham on July 25, 1970 in Decatur, IL. Together they were blessed with two children.
Stephen was a member of South Shores Christian Church of Decatur. He served in the United States Navy as a Motor Repairman on the USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67). He completed the Fire Fighting Shipboard Course and Damage Control School while serving. He retired from Caterpillar.
Stephen was an avid Mt. Zion High School sports fan, he attended all basketball and football games. He enjoyed camping in Florida during the cold winter months in Illinois, and in the summer was the best water skier/instructor to all kids and grandkids in Arkansas.
Stephen was known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and many others. A man as humble (or maybe I meant grouchy) and loving as poppy will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. Although we will miss him, his smile, his jokes, getting hit with spit balls when sitting at a restaurant, and his love, we take consolation in the good feelings of our memories.
Stephen was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters. He is survived by his wife, Becky; son: Stephen P. (Kristien) Scribner, Jr. of Decatur, IL; daughter: Cathy (Chris) Vail of Mt. Zion, IL; his grandchildren: Krystin, Stephanie, Britnie, Sydnie, Corie, Eden, Vance, Grace, Katlyn, Alex, Kenzie and Trevor; and his many great-grandchildren.
Funeral services will be 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 2, 2021 in South Shores Christian Church, Decatur, IL. Visitation will be one hour prior to service time. Please wear masks and practice social distancing. Burial, with military honors, will be in Mt. Gilead Cemetery, Decatur. Memorials may be made to South Shores Christian Church.
Seitz Funeral Home, Moweaqua has been entrusted with the care and service arrangements.
Condolences for the family may be left at www.seitzfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.