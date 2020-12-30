Steven Paul Scribner

DECATUR — Stephen Paul Scribner, 74, of Decatur, died December 27, 2020 in St. John's Hospital, Springfield, IL.

Stephen was born on October 25, 1946, the son of Maurice E. and Irma L (Conroy) Scribner. He married Rebecca "Becky" Durham on July 25, 1970 in Decatur, IL. Together they were blessed with two children.

Stephen was a member of South Shores Christian Church of Decatur. He served in the United States Navy as a Motor Repairman on the USS John F. Kennedy (CVA-67). He completed the Fire Fighting Shipboard Course and Damage Control School while serving. He retired from Caterpillar.

Stephen was an avid Mt. Zion High School sports fan, he attended all basketball and football games. He enjoyed camping in Florida during the cold winter months in Illinois, and in the summer was the best water skier/instructor to all kids and grandkids in Arkansas.

Stephen was known as "Poppy" to his grandchildren and many others. A man as humble (or maybe I meant grouchy) and loving as poppy will always be remembered by those of us who knew him and loved him. Although we will miss him, his smile, his jokes, getting hit with spit balls when sitting at a restaurant, and his love, we take consolation in the good feelings of our memories.