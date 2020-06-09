Steven R. Booker
0 entries

Steven R. Booker

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SULLIVAN — Steven R. Booker, 68, of Sullivan, passed away Sunday June 7, 2020 in St. Mary's Hospital, Decatur.

Private family services will be Wednesday in the Reed Funeral Home, Sullivan with Fred Leeds officiating. Visitation will be from 1 - 2 p.m. Wednesday. Burial will be in the Findlay Cemetery with military rites conducted by the Findlay American Legion. Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor's choice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at reedfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of Steven Booker as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News