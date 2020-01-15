Steven R. Fasick

He married Sheila Jones in Granite City November 8, 1969. On February 11, 1989, he married Kathleen Sperry in Decatur, IL. She preceded him in death. He later married Linda Sprague-Danison, June 14, 2014 in Decatur, IL. Steve spent his early years growing up in Greenville, OH. The family moved to Granite City, IL in 1954 where he graduated from Granite City High School. As a youth, he was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church, Granite City. He began working for Illinois Power Company the summer after high school as an intern at age 18. He attended Westminster College, in Fulton MO and upon graduation he worked as engineering clerk. He continued on as a loyal employee serving in multiple sites and positions and was a part of many major transitions within the power company, which had several name changes, currently known as Ameren. Steve moved several times during these transitions, eventually landing in Decatur, IL in the mid-80’s. He served as an electric dispatcher/manager and retired in 2013. He returned to Ameren as a contractor shortly afterward, ultimately completing 51 years of service by December of 2018.