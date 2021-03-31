CHARLESTON - Steven Robert Larson, age 73, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 while at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later time with inurnment to be in Danville National Cemetery in Danville, Illinois. Memorials in Steve's honor may be made to any disabled veteran's organization of the donor's choice.

Steve was born July 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Carla (Jacobson) Larson. He married Sharon (Witwer) on April 28, 2001 and they have shared nearly 20 years of marriage. He leaves his loving wife, Sharon; three stepchildren: Scott Krebsbach (Patricia), Joshua Leege (Kristina) and Justin Leege (Karen); two grandchildren: Paige and Cora Leege; and his brother, Leif Larson (Marie). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Larson.