CHARLESTON - Steven Robert Larson, age 73, of Charleston, Illinois, passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021 while at Mattoon Rehabilitation and Health Care Center. A Memorial Service to honor and celebrate his life will be scheduled at a later time with inurnment to be in Danville National Cemetery in Danville, Illinois. Memorials in Steve's honor may be made to any disabled veteran's organization of the donor's choice.
Steve was born July 22, 1947 in Chicago, Illinois, the son of Robert and Carla (Jacobson) Larson. He married Sharon (Witwer) on April 28, 2001 and they have shared nearly 20 years of marriage. He leaves his loving wife, Sharon; three stepchildren: Scott Krebsbach (Patricia), Joshua Leege (Kristina) and Justin Leege (Karen); two grandchildren: Paige and Cora Leege; and his brother, Leif Larson (Marie). In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark Larson.
Steve was a graduate of Waverly-Shell Rock High School in Waverly, Iowa and furthered his education at Wartburg Lutheran College and Augustana College. He honorably served his country as a military policeman with the United States Army during the Vietnam War. Steve was employed as a security company officer and as a talented artist put his abilities to good use as a painter, calligrapher, graphic artist, and framer. He was also a published author. Steve preferred to correspond with others through handwritten letters and was enthused when a handwritten reply was received.
Steve loved his family dearly! He wished he could spend more time with the grandchildren and enjoyed being an uncle to his brothers' children. Steve's family will always savor their many memorable times shared.
Visit www.adamsfuneralchapel.com to leave condolences for Steve's family.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.