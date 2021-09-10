MACON — Steven Ventress, 45, of Macon, IL, died Wednesday, September 8, 2021.

Steven was born April 19, 1976, in Decatur, IL, the son of Gary Steven and Cynthia (Thornton) Ventress. Steven worked as a registered nurse in the ICU at HSHS St. John's Hospital, Springfield. He married Jennifer Elliott on February 19, 2005.

Surviving is his wife, Jennifer; and their two children: Grayson and Olivia of Macon; father, Gary Steven Ventress of Decatur; siblings: Stephanie Ventress of Decatur and Seth (Rachel) Ventress of Virden; grandmother, Marilyn Thornton of Decatur; two nieces; and one nephew.

Steven was preceded in death by his mother, Cynthia.

Visitation will be held at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home on Monday, September 13, 2021, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Graveside services will be 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at Salem Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Ronald McDonald House, Springfield, IL.

Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences and memories may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.