Stevenson Kee Bennett

Nov. 1, 1936 - April 3, 2022

MONTICELLO, Kentucky — Stevenson (Steve) K. Bennett, 85, Monticello, KY, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed from this life on Sunday, April 3, 2022, at the Jean Waddle Care Center in Somerset, attaining the age of 85.

Born November 1, 1936, in Bloomington, IL, the son of the late Harold and Marguerite (Varner) Bennett. Widower of F. Carolyn (Smith) Bennett. Survived by daughters: Risa Teeters, Denise Hewing (DJ), Melody Perry, and Celinda Simmons; stepson, Perry Young; stepdaughter, Carol Ann McCandless; siblings: Ruth Ann Joplin (Gary) and David K Bennett (Amelia); seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren, and a great-great-grandchild. Many church family members, relatives, and friends mourn his passing.

Steve joined the United States Air Force at a young age and traveled to many countries while in the service. He was a gifted French Horn musician in the Air Force band, and had a unique talent of being able to play nearly every instrument he picked up.

Steve accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a long-time member of the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church, Monticello, KY. His strong faith in the Lord was evident in his life and in his voice when singing his beloved hymns.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, April 9, 2022, from 2:00 PM until 4:00 PM ET in the chapel of the New's Monticello Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may take the form of donations to the Mt. Pisgah Baptist Church.

New's Monticello Funeral Home is honored to be in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences at news-monticello.com.