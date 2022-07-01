July 2, 1953 - June 29, 2022

HAMMOND — Stuart A. James, 68, of rural Hammond, passed away peacefully in his home on Wednesday, June 29, 2022.

Stuart was born July 2, 1953, in Decatur, IL, the son of Elmer and Audrey Eileen (Slayback) James. He graduated from Cerro Gordo High School in 1971, and was a lifelong farmer. Stuart married Janet Adams on December 28, 1974.

Stuart had three passions his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, his family, and farming. He was also an avid Sudoku fan and enjoyed drinking coffee with his friends.

Stuart is survived by his wife, Janet; daughters: Jennifer (Tom) Pierce of Alpharetta, Georgia and Heather Brice of Mt. Zion; and his brother, Sidney (Debi) James of rural Hammond.

Stuart is preceded in death by his parents.

The family wishes to express their sincere thanks to Dr. Wade and Dr. Yoon and their staff for their efforts to treat his cancer and to Traditions Hospice for the great care he received this past month.

The family will host a memorial service to celebrate Stuart's life at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, July 9, 2022, at the LaPlace Church of the Brethren in LaPlace. The family will receive friends from 9:30 - 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to New Life Pregnancy Center in Decatur.

Arrangements by Dawson & Wikoff North Chapel, 4020 N. Water St. Decatur, view the online obituary, send condolences, and share memories at www.dawson-wikoff.com.