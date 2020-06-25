DECATUR — Stuart Raymond Sellers, 76, of Decatur Illinois, passed away June 22, 2020.
Stuart was born on January 4, 1944, in Decatur Illinois to Harvey and Patricia (Kimmel) Sellers. He married Jackie Niederbrach on May 11, 1974 in Decatur, where they spent most of their lives, having recently moved to the Fort Myers, Florida area. Stuart was a graduate of MacArthur High School, class of 1961. He attended Depauw University, Greencastle Indiana, and graduated from Millikin University in 1965. He worked several years for his family's business, Hi- Flier Manufacturing Company, as a pilot and kite sales executive, before pursuing a career in photography and printing. Stuart was an avid photographer and an entrepreneur, owning several businesses in Central Illinois. In retirement, he loved riding his bike on the bike trail, and attending his grandchildren's many sports and music activities. He made the second best ribs in the world, second only to his Uncle Ray's. He was known affectionately by all his grandkids as Papa.
He is survived by his wife, Jackie, of Alva Florida; his children: Emily (Rob) Cook of Decatur, Joel (Alli) Sellers of Columbus, Ohio, and Jill (Keith) Adams of Chesterfield, Missouri; his grandchildren: Evan, Chloe and Maia Cook, Charlotte and Ben Sellers, and Hazel and Vivien Adams; his sister, Barbara Frey of Palm Springs, California, and his brother, John (Cindy) Sellers of Decatur.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
A service to celebrate Stuart's life will be planned at later date. In lieu of flowers, gifts can be made in memory of Stuart to the scholarship fund that was started at the time of his father's death, and has helped many students over the years. Checks can be sent to the Millikin University Alumni and Development Office, 1184 W. Main St Decatur IL 62522, or online at www.millikin.edu/give. Please note that your gift is in memory of Stuart Sellers; gifts will be designated toward Harvey A. Sellers Jr. Scholarship, or YMCA of Decatur IL.
The family would like to thank the caring staff at the Lehigh Acres Hope Hospice.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.