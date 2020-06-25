Stuart Raymond Sellers

Stuart was born on January 4, 1944, in Decatur Illinois to Harvey and Patricia (Kimmel) Sellers. He married Jackie Niederbrach on May 11, 1974 in Decatur, where they spent most of their lives, having recently moved to the Fort Myers, Florida area. Stuart was a graduate of MacArthur High School, class of 1961. He attended Depauw University, Greencastle Indiana, and graduated from Millikin University in 1965. He worked several years for his family's business, Hi- Flier Manufacturing Company, as a pilot and kite sales executive, before pursuing a career in photography and printing. Stuart was an avid photographer and an entrepreneur, owning several businesses in Central Illinois. In retirement, he loved riding his bike on the bike trail, and attending his grandchildren's many sports and music activities. He made the second best ribs in the world, second only to his Uncle Ray's. He was known affectionately by all his grandkids as Papa.