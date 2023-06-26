Sept. 7, 1956 - June 22, 2023

DECATUR — Sue Casey, 66, of Decatur, IL, formerly of Lincoln, passed away on Thursday, June 22, 2023 at her home with her family by her side.

Sue was born September 7, 1956 in Lincoln, IL the daughter of Earl Dean and Violet Mae (Last) Robinson. Sue and Larry Casey spent 25 years as companions before being married on May 29, 2013 on Tybee Island, GA.

Sue is survived by her husband; her children: Brooke (Mark) Buttell and BJ Huskins; her step-children: Todd Casey, Angela (Karl Harris) Schmahl, Shawn (Lisa) Casey, and Tonya (Bryan) Feller; her brother, Kenneth (Debra) Robinson; her grandchildren: Baylee Young, Ryan Casey, Taylor Casey, Lauren (Cory) Sanson, Morgan Casey, Rylie Casey, Madelaine Schmahl, and Ashton Feller; her twin great-grandsons: Maddox and Mason; her niece, Dee Dee; nephew, Jeremy; and several great-nieces.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

In her earlier years, Sue was an accomplished dancer and dance choreographer. She and Larry enjoyed spending time together traveling with a group to many states where they would dance, teach, and compete on local, state, and national levels.

Sue was an artistic person, her creativity was evident in her drawing, photography, painting, interior design, stained glass art, and crocheting. She graduated from Lincoln Community High School in 1974 and later graduated from Richland Community College with an Associate in Applied Science Degree in Graphic Arts, University of Illinois Springfield Summa Cum Laude with a Bachelor of Arts Degree in Visual Arts, and a Master of Arts Degree in Communication. Sue was an Adjunct Professor at Richland Community College teaching black and white photography, graphic design, and art history.

A special thanks to Dr. Velasco and the staff of Cancer Care Specialists of Illinois, and the multiple teams at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago, IL that provided care to our special "unicorn".

A graveside service will be held for Sue at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at New Union Cemetery in Lincoln, IL. A visitation will take place one hour prior to the graveside service from 1:00-2:00 p.m. at Fricke-Calvert-Schrader Funeral Home in Lincoln. Memorial donations may be made in Sue's name to the Leukemia Research Foundation.