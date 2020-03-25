Sue Ella Jackson

FORSYTH — Sue Ella (Russell) Jackson was the fifth of nine children born to Newton and Lula Livingston Russell. While she was yet a baby, Sue's parents made the decision to leave her native Brownsville, Tennessee and move nearly four hundred miles away to the much larger town of Decatur, Illinois. Sue was educated in the Decatur public school system, and was a proud graduate of Decatur High School.

At an early age Sue confessed her belief in Jesus and joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Antioch became her church home, where she was active in the Sunday school, the Junior Choir, and the Baptist Training Union. She served as secretary in the Intermediate Department of the Sunday school for many years. During her tenure she was chosen to represent the Sunday school as a delegate at the Wood River District Convention.

Sue was also active with the Girl Reserves of the YWCA in Decatur, and held office as President for many years.