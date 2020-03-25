Sue Ella Jackson

FORSYTH — Sue Ella (Russell) Jackson was the fifth of nine children born to Newton and Lula Livingston Russell. While she was yet a baby, Sue's parents made the decision to leave her native Brownsville, Tennessee and move nearly four hundred miles away to the much larger town of Decatur, Illinois. Sue was educated in the Decatur public school system, and was a proud graduate of Decatur High School.
At an early age Sue confessed her belief in Jesus and joined Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Antioch became her church home, where she was active in the Sunday school, the Junior Choir, and the Baptist Training Union. She served as secretary in the Intermediate Department of the Sunday school for many years. During her tenure she was chosen to represent the Sunday school as a delegate at the Wood River District Convention.
Sue was also active with the Girl Reserves of the YWCA in Decatur, and held office as President for many years.
Decatur was not where Sue envisioned spending her adult life. She announced to all who would listen that she was going to California and that she would work with the movie stars. Not long after graduating from High School, she went to visit her older sister, Lillian Pennywell, in Los Angeles. It wasn't long before she decided to make her stay permanent. Sue insisted on visiting Paramount Studios. Lillian accompanied her strong-willed sister. They were stopped at the gate, but Sue was not deterred. She landed a job at Paramount Studios right away, and worked there for two years. After Paramount, she gained employment at Rexall Drug Store, where she worked diligently for twenty-two years. Her last job was with the Union Oil Company, from which she ultimately retired in 1984.
While living and working in Los Angeles Sue met Clarence Jackson. Clarence fell quickly for Sue and they were married shortly after World War II ended in October 1945. To this union her only son, Clarence Andre' Jackson, was born in 1951. With their son in tow, in 1962 Sue and her husband made the bold move to the coveted View Park area, where they became one of the community's first Black families!
Sue's life as a wife and mother continued to be enriched by her spiritual walk. She joined Victory Baptist Church, where she worked in the Sunday School for fifteen years. She later joined Park Hills Community Church, where she became an active member. Her service there included working as Superintendent of Sunday School. She was also an usher, an elder, and a member of the Women's Ministry. On first Sundays she served as one of the hostesses in the Fellowship Hall, and on fourth Sundays she was a greeter. Sue loved interacting with people, and was a great storyteller. She often spoke of her childhood experiences growing up in Decatur. Sue Ella Jackson passed away quietly in her home on March 12, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, one brother, Livingston Jack Russell, her son Andre, and her five sisters, Vallie Bernard, Flossie Smith, Lillian Pennywell, Joyce Johns, and Opal Mims.
Surviving are two brothers, Dr. Cannutte Russell of Chicago, Illinois and Verle Russell (Avery) of Forsyth, Illinois; one granddaughter, Ashley Smith (Evan) of Houston, Texas; two great granddaughters, Noelle and Cali; a niece, Lisa Johns of Los Angeles; and a host of nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, and cousins.
She had a long and fruitful life and she will be truly missed by all of us.
Graveside service will be held Friday, March 27, 2020 at 10:00 am at Inglewood Park Cemetery in Inglewood, CA
