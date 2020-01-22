Sue Ellen Waeltz

Sue was born to Orlan Clifford and Ada Thelma Crosnoe on December 14, 1928 at her grandparent's house in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Sue married Jack Burnett Waeltz in Belleville, IL on June 4, 1949. Prior to having children, she traveled with Jack while he was in the Air Force during the Korean War. During his military career he was stationed at a base in the Azores, where Sue's love of the French language benefited her understanding of the Portuguese. Sue dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was very involved in her children's schooling including creating large murals to teach about current events. Sue loved all animals, was an avid bird watcher and loved feeding the geese and deer that came into her yard. She was also never without her trusty poodles by her side.