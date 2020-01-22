DECATUR — Sue Ellen Waeltz went to Heaven to join her husband on Monday, Jan 20, 2020.
Sue was born to Orlan Clifford and Ada Thelma Crosnoe on December 14, 1928 at her grandparent's house in Poplar Bluff, Mo. Sue married Jack Burnett Waeltz in Belleville, IL on June 4, 1949. Prior to having children, she traveled with Jack while he was in the Air Force during the Korean War. During his military career he was stationed at a base in the Azores, where Sue's love of the French language benefited her understanding of the Portuguese. Sue dedicated her life to taking care of her family. She was very involved in her children's schooling including creating large murals to teach about current events. Sue loved all animals, was an avid bird watcher and loved feeding the geese and deer that came into her yard. She was also never without her trusty poodles by her side.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents, husband, brother Stan Crosnoe and sister Diane Henley.
Surviving are her daughters: Kathy Ann (husband, Jason) Everett of Chatham and June Ann (husband, Jeff) McCormick of Forsyth; grandsons: Alexander Holland and Trevor Holland; great granddaughter, BellaMae Holland; niece, Suzi Henley and nephew, Mike Henley.
Funeral liturgy to celebrate her life will be 2 pm, Friday, January 24, 2020, at Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home; visitation will be one-hour prior in the funeral home. Entombment will follow in the Star of Hope Mausoleum at Graceland Cemetery. Memorials may be made in memory of Sue to ALZ.org. The family wishes to thank the entire staff at Imboden Creek Living Center for all of the loving care and concern extended to Sue while she was in their care. Graceland/Fairlawn Funeral Home and Cremation Center is in charge of arrangements. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.gracelandfairlawn.com.
