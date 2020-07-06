× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Central Illinois' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

DECATUR — Sue Lindsey, 74, of Decatur, passed away July 3, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family.

Private family graveside services will be held at a later date.

Sue was born August 4, 1945 in Decatur, the daughter of Carl and Marie (Miller) West. She married Ronald Lindsey on November 28, 1963 in Decatur. He preceded her in death on December 6, 2007. Sue worked for 20 years at Pla-Mor Lanes and then for 10 years at a truck proctor at ADM until her retirement. She enjoyed playing cards, playing games on the computer and bowling. Sue was a member of First Freewill Baptist Church.

She is survived by her sons, Brian (Elizabeth) Lindsey of Decatur and Brad (Cory) Lindsey of Decatur; grandchildren, Brittny, Preston, Peyton, Benjamin, and Parker Lindsey and Reuben Kohn; great-grandchildren, Kievin Redman, Jaxxon Lawson, and Brylee Lindsey; and one sister, Aileen Hinton.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Ron; 4 brothers; and 2 sisters.

Sue's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Lisa, a nurse with C.H.E.L.P., for your compassionate care of their mom.

