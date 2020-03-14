SHELBYVILLE -- On March 13, 2020 at approximately 2:00 AM, Suryaprabha Kumari Gurujal passed away in her sleep. She will be missed by everyone she encountered in her brief time on this earth.

As she was known by all, Kumari (Koduru) Gurujal was born July 2, 1942 in Vishakputnum, India. Kumari was an above average student, and she was also known for her ability to run short and long distances. Kumari was the youngest of three, having two older brothers that she competed with and often beat with her father's encouragement. It doesn't need to be said that Kumari was her father's favorite. While they were very poor, her mother and father filled their house with love. It was uncommon for a father to take a daughter on business trips, but Kumari was inquisitive and spirited and her father was encouraging and rebellious. His belief was that women should be educated and independent and that was how Kumari was raised. It is because of her father that Kumari was progressive in her thoughts about educating women around the globe. She was generous to several charities that built schools for women in India and Africa. She paid for desks, school supplies, and the actual education for relatives and strangers because she believed women deserve an opportunity to excel independent of marriage. She was surrounded by illiterate women, but because of her father, she grew up believing that all was possible and within your reach.