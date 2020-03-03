Susan Ashe

DECATUR — Susan Kee Ashe, 61, formerly of Decatur, IL, passed away in Apache Junction, AZ on February 4, 2020.
Ms. Ashe was the youngest of three daughters born to John and Helen (Hilbert) Kee. She graduated from St. Teresa High School in 1976 and was a key organizer in planning reunions and keeping her classmates connected.
While living in Decatur, Sue was employed at ADM and Caterpillar before moving to Arizona in 2007 where she established her own accounting and bookkeeping service, MobileAccountantAZ.
Among her favorite past-times were attending live concerts, sunning at the pool, shopping for great “bargains,” sharing on facebook, and decorating for the holidays – especially Christmas. Sue also loved to ride her Harley Davidson. That passion plus her desire to serve others lead her to participate in a variety of charitable events in Arizona. These included organized motorcycle rides to raise awareness and funds for the Colon Cancer Alliance; to assist breast cancer patients and survivors through the “Bikers For Boobies” ride; and collect “Toys For Tots” through the annual Maricopa County Marines Drive.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents and her sister, Linda Keithley.
She is survived by her brother-in-law, Dennis Keithley and children, Megan Keithley, Kevin Keithley, and Amber (Rob) Schleinkofer; sister and brother-in-law, Barbara and Robert Lentz and their sons, Todd, Bryan and Chad; several cousins, great-nieces and nephews, and countless friends who will miss her dearly.
A Mass in Sue's memory will be celebrated on March 7, 2020 at 4:00 pm at St. James Catholic Church in Decatur, IL. Immediately following will be an informal gathering at the KC Hall.
