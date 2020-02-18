CLEVER, MO. — Susan Avonne McGowan, 71 of Clever, Missouri passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020 at her home in rural Clever.

The daughter of Irving Kenneth and Virginia Adele Cummins Geisendorfer was born on July 25, 1948 at Carrollton, Missouri.

She was united in marriage to Kim Patrick McGowan on May 19, 1992 at Waynesville, Missouri.

Susan taught elementary school and received her Bachelor's Degree Summa Cum Laude from Quincy University at Quincy, Illinois and then received her Master's Degree at Fox University at Newberg, Oregon.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-453-2472 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

She is survived by her husband, Kim McGowan; son, Joshua John Robert Foster; two sisters, Adele Reese and Patricia Sharp; four brothers, Carl Geisendorfer, Henry Geisendorfer, Arthur Geisendorfer and David Geisendorfer; and several nieces & nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Charles Edward Geisendorfer and a nephew, Wesley Mart Reese.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the Point Pleasant Cemetery at Long Creek, Illinois with Rev. Brenda Nevitt officiating.

Visitation will be held Thursday evening from 5 until 8 PM at Arnold's Funeral Home in Lewistown, Missouri.

Memorials may be made to Wycliffe Bible Translators.

To send flowers to the family of Susan McGowan, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information Arnold's Funeral Homes

122 West Main St

Lewistown, MO 63452 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Visitation begins. Point Pleasant Cemetery

Walker Road

Long Creek, IL 62521 Order flowers Guaranteed delivery before Susan's Graveside Service begins.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0