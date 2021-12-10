DALLAS, Texas - Susan Carol Leonard (Jones) was born on July 26, 1959, in Decatur, IL, and died surrounded by her family at the age of 62, on December 5, 2021 in Dallas, TX.

She is lovingly remembered by her mother, Juanita Jones; husband, Bill Leonard; son, Matt Leonard and wife Jenna; daughter, Molly Cannon and husband Blake; daughter, Amanda Leonard; sister, Diana Chapman and husband Bruce; and sister, Karen Scherer. She adored her grandchildren: Madison Leonard and Bennett Cannon. She also leaves behind many loved nieces, nephews and cousins.

She is preceded in death by her father, John Paul Jones, and brother, Steve Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local animal shelter or rescue group in honor of her love of animals and passion for their adoption.