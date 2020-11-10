 Skip to main content
Susan Diane Cothern
Susan Diane Cothern

WOODSTOCK — Susan Diane Cothern, 70, passed away peacefully at her home in Woodstock, IL on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Susan was born on June 26, 1950 to Walt and Betty Schultz and grew up in Decatur, Illinois.

Susan is survived by her daughters: Colleen Cothern and Kelsey Gonzalez (Charlie); grandchildren: Jack and Jenna Gonzalez; former husbands: Randal Walser and Dan Cothern; sister, Nancy Johnson; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Although she is dearly missed, Susan's transcendent spirit and loving heart remains with us all.

