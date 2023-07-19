Feb. 15, 1951 - July 18, 2023

MOUNT ZION — Susan E. "Sue" Wilson, 72, of Mt. Zion, IL, passed away at 3:35 a.m., Tuesday, July 18, 2023, in Springfield Memorial Hospital, Springfield, IL.

A funeral service to honor Sue's life will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, July 22, 2023, at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church, Mt. Zion, IL. The family will receive friends for visitation on Friday evening July 21, 2023, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Dawson & Wikoff Funeral Home, Mt. Zion. Burial will be in the Mt. Zion Township Cemetery.

Memorials may be made in Sue's memory to the LOGOS program at the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church.

Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at dawson-wikoff.com.

Sue was born February 15, 1951, in New Haven, IL, the daughter of Cecil and Mildred (West) Bosaw. She married Doyle W. Wilson on December 21, 1969. Sue had worked as an Educator for Decatur Public Schools, the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and for DOVE. She was a member of the Mt. Zion Presbyterian Church and enjoyed helping others. Her greatest passion was her family and friends especially her grandchildren. Sue loved to laugh and share stories with all who knew her.

Surviving is her husband, Doyle of Mt. Zion; son, Todd Wilson (Laurel) of Austin, TX; daughter, Molly Tenuto (Steve) of Mt. Zion; grandchildren: Skyler Tenuto, Madalynn Tenuto and Cole Wilson.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers.